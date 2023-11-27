Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Purchases 1,071,307 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,987,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071,307 shares during the period. Americold Realty Trust comprises approximately 1.1% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $64,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 12.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $149,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 29.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,279,000 after acquiring an additional 619,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COLD traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $28.40. 1,391,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,442. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.39. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of -71.35, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -220.00%.

COLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

