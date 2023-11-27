Harvest Investment Services LLC Acquires Shares of 13,810 Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 2.8% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 2,077.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 10.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 2.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vaxcyte

In other news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,544.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,544.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $158,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,982,886.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,984,455. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PCVX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte Price Performance

Vaxcyte stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.22. 177,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 0.89. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $54.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.00 and its 200-day moving average is $49.45.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.07). Equities analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vaxcyte Profile

(Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.