Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Purchases 41,841 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,172,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,841 shares during the period. Apartment Income REIT comprises approximately 1.4% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned 1.46% of Apartment Income REIT worth $78,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 356.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT Price Performance

Shares of AIRC stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.52. The company had a trading volume of 827,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,473. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $40.28.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.65%.

AIRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AIRC

Apartment Income REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 26,623 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.