Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Sold by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,711 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 67,835 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,442,000 after buying an additional 27,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after buying an additional 312,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.01. 990,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,873,801. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $25.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.20. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 0.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VKTX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

