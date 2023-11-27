Harvest Investment Services LLC Invests $2.40 Million in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 58,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,000. EQT comprises about 1.4% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in EQT by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,939,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $696,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,927 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in EQT by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in EQT by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,691,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $277,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,025 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EQT by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,917,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,837,000 after purchasing an additional 44,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

EQT Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE EQT traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.33. 2,679,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,036,889. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.14. EQT Co. has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $45.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. EQT had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In related news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $828,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,946,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,368,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

