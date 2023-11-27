Harvest Investment Services LLC Acquires 4,750 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 76.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,970 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on LNG shares. StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Cheniere Energy stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $178.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,035. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.30. The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $135.00 and a one year high of $180.47.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.44%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

