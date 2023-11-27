Harvest Investment Services LLC Takes $1.95 Million Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000. Exact Sciences makes up 1.1% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth $37,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth $45,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.
Exact Sciences Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ EXAS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.93. The company had a trading volume of 611,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,792. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.73 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.22 and its 200 day moving average is $79.64.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Analysis on Exact Sciences
Insider Activity at Exact Sciences
In related news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $864,835.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,520,569.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Exact Sciences Profile
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Exact Sciences
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.