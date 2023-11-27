Harvest Investment Services LLC Takes $1.95 Million Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000. Exact Sciences makes up 1.1% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth $37,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth $45,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ EXAS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.93. The company had a trading volume of 611,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,792. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.73 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.22 and its 200 day moving average is $79.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Benchmark cut Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Exact Sciences

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In related news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $864,835.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,520,569.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.