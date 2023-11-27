Harvest Investment Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 130.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,007,000 after purchasing an additional 197,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after buying an additional 275,725 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,216,000 after buying an additional 27,295 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,249,000 after buying an additional 53,564 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,337,000 after buying an additional 269,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded up $8.36 on Monday, reaching $294.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,005,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,737. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $268.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.02 and a 1 year high of $357.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total value of $1,033,272.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,304.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total transaction of $1,033,272.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,304.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,510,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,748 shares of company stock worth $6,384,347 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Nomura Instinet began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.88.

Get Our Latest Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.