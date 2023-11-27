Harvest Investment Services LLC Invests $1.50 Million in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 64,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 108,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 39,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 76,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $1,444,551.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,811.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $1,444,551.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,811.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $538,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 131,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,045.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,470 shares of company stock worth $9,879,679 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MRO traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.24. 5,858,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,832,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $32.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.27. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.30.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to buy up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

MRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.09.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

