21,572 Shares in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Acquired by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rambus by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rambus by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 21,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,492,000 after acquiring an additional 47,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at about $575,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rambus news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 17,309 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $951,821.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,582.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rambus news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 17,309 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $951,821.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,582.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 10,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $574,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,541.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,309 shares of company stock valued at $2,139,942. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.99. The stock had a trading volume of 585,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,928. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.23. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.77 and a 1 year high of $69.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.46.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.52. Rambus had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 63.15%. The company had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RMBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rambus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet raised Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Rambus from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rambus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

