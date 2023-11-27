Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 916 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Harvest Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 752,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,094,000 after buying an additional 20,822 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 82.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,139,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,356,000 after buying an additional 513,285 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 203,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after buying an additional 27,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTSL traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.69. 249,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,338. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.49. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $44.36 and a 1-year high of $46.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

