Harvest Investment Services LLC Grows Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 294.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,890 shares during the quarter. Antero Resources makes up approximately 1.2% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 195.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 369.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 43.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 50.0% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on AR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James raised Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.58.

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 3,460 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $103,523.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Antero Resources Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE AR traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,343,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,340,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 3.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.14. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

