Harvest Investment Services LLC Invests $1.18 Million in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Axsome Therapeutics

In other news, Director Mark Coleman sold 11,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $828,293.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,043.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Up 4.5 %

Axsome Therapeutics stock traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.37. 513,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,794. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $91.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.26.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $57.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.79% and a negative net margin of 90.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXSM. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.22.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

