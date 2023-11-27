Harvest Investment Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lowered its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,052.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,380.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 62.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.02. 135,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,308. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.44. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $41.16.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

