Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 476.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 63,931 shares during the period. Graphic Packaging accounts for approximately 1.1% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,709,000 after purchasing an additional 377,055 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 0.9 %

GPK traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,872,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $27.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average is $23.16.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

