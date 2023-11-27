Harvest Investment Services LLC Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,210,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,961. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.19 and a 1 year high of $73.08.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

