Harvest Investment Services LLC Buys 3,742 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,299,000 after buying an additional 1,725,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 47.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606,679 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,187,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,978,000 after purchasing an additional 33,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,312,000 after purchasing an additional 150,789 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

TGTX stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,877,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,867,143. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average of $16.01. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -45.11 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 35.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17538.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

