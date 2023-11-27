Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.64 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 99,178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,646,013,000 after acquiring an additional 308,876,983 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,780,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,792,621,000 after acquiring an additional 265,593 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,799,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,613,646,000 after acquiring an additional 368,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,241,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,495,917,000 after acquiring an additional 480,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $261.90. 377,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,456,341. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $288.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.54. The stock has a market cap of $140.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.55%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

