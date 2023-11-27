Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.8% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 80.0% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 73.8% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.47. 2,736,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,323,371. The firm has a market cap of $270.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.72. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.72 and a 1-year high of $187.81.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.89.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

