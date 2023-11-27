Cornerstone Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,400 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 20,600 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,246,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Adobe by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock traded up $5.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $625.05. 743,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,072,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $625.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $551.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $510.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adobe from $645.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.22.

Insider Activity

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

