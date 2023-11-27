Avenir Corp Sells 14,150 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Avenir Corp reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 757,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,150 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.9% of Avenir Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $21,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 75.9% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.54.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.54. The stock had a trading volume of 18,623,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,637,363. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.67.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

