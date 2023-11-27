Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 469.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,788 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Caterpillar worth $77,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $398,000. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 313.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 23,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.80.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CAT traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $247.08. 768,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,043,661. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

