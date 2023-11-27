Nia Impact Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 254,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,043 shares during the quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Steelcase worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Steelcase by 15.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,705,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,759,000 after buying an additional 1,152,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,932,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,794,000 after purchasing an additional 277,505 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 5.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,378,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,756,000 after purchasing an additional 207,934 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 5.6% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,650,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,144,000 after purchasing an additional 194,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Steelcase by 7.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,177,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,787,000 after acquiring an additional 147,431 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Steelcase

In other Steelcase news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 307,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,917.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Price Performance

NYSE SCS traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $12.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,018. Steelcase Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.06.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Steelcase had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $854.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

View Our Latest Report on Steelcase

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

See Also

