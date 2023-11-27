Nia Impact Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,424 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of SunPower worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SunPower by 108.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the first quarter worth $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 697.0% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SunPower by 86.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in SunPower by 75.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.98. 2,641,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,093,223. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.88. SunPower Co. has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $24.97. The firm has a market cap of $697.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09). SunPower had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPWR

SunPower Profile

(Free Report)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.