Harvest Investment Services LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the quarter. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index makes up 2.1% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 541.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 27.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 23.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter.

FDL stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $33.90. The company had a trading volume of 379,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,634. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $38.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

