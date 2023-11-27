Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,537 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $44.96. The stock had a trading volume of 291,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,218. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $47.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.19.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

