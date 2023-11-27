Nia Impact Advisors LLC Sells 18,996 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,996 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable comprises approximately 2.1% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Nia Impact Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Brookfield Renewable worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BEPC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 76.9% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 20.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BEPC. BNP Paribas began coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

BEPC traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $26.23. 430,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,625. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $36.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 8.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -275.50%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.