Nia Impact Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,280 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the quarter. Fortinet accounts for about 3.1% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 198,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Fortinet by 7.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 133,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,102,000 after buying an additional 8,874 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 9.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,725,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 62,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 6th. DZ Bank began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.90.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,449,347.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,281 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,523,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,773,182. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.09. The stock has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

