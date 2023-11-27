Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Position Boosted by Cooper Haims Advisors LLC

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 19,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 93.9% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 17,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 106,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 8,128 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 325,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,899,000 after acquiring an additional 15,118 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,960,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,042. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.37. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $49.52.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0793 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

