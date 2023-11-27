Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,656,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,778,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,805,000 after purchasing an additional 940,800 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,385,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,630,000 after purchasing an additional 435,368 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,271,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,362,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,763,000 after buying an additional 21,107 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.02. 254,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,502. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $74.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.71 and its 200-day moving average is $68.99.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

