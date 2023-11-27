Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Purchases 2,745 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000.

BATS JCPB traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.11. 44,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.62.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1849 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

