iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Acquired by Cooper Haims Advisors LLC

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 419,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,148 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF accounts for 7.4% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $9,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $724,787,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 27,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA REET traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.02. The stock had a trading volume of 275,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,161. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $25.72.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

