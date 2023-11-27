Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,098,543,000 after purchasing an additional 45,145,050 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,637,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $278,751,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $180,458,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 284.9% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 669,154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $253,275,000 after acquiring an additional 495,285 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LULU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $424.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.94.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $434.68. The stock had a trading volume of 636,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,702. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.58 and a 52 week high of $437.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $383.03.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.