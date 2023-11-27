Harvest Investment Services LLC Buys 47,416 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,416 shares during the quarter. C3.ai makes up 1.5% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned 0.06% of C3.ai worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

AI traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.98. 6,504,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,061,654. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.60. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $48.87.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.56 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 27.78% and a negative net margin of 99.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com raised C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on C3.ai from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.73.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

