Nia Impact Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 73,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Vita Coco during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vita Coco by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vita Coco during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vita Coco

In other Vita Coco news, Director Eric Melloul sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $110,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,858,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,792,693.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Vita Coco news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 23,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $711,076.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,517 shares in the company, valued at $5,302,570.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Melloul sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $110,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,858,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,792,693.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,283,446 shares of company stock valued at $118,714,589. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COCO traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.55. 1,814,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,632. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $33.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.80. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42 and a beta of 0.15.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Vita Coco had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on COCO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vita Coco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COCO

Vita Coco Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.