Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Sold by Nia Impact Advisors LLC

Nia Impact Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,210 shares during the period. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital accounts for approximately 1.8% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,833,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,538,000 after buying an additional 86,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HASI. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.78.

NYSE HASI traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $23.27. 427,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,661. The company has a current ratio of 19.73, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average of $22.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.76. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $39.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 415.79%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

