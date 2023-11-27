Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Cut by Cooper Haims Advisors LLC

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,066 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 884,376 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $231,503,000 after purchasing an additional 26,855 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 94,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $24,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Tesla by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,150 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Select Asset Management & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 12.2% during the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $236.24. The stock had a trading volume of 94,975,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,257,953. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.64. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $750.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total value of $643,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,912,137.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total transaction of $643,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,912,137.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,565 shares of company stock worth $7,702,315. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. HSBC began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.87.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

