First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Purchased by Nia Impact Advisors LLC

Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,123 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares during the quarter. First Solar accounts for 5.6% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $9,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new position in First Solar in the second quarter worth approximately $631,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of First Solar by 43.5% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,604 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 121.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 369,786 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,293,000 after purchasing an additional 203,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,343 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $226.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $154.77. 1,134,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,314,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.19. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $232.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.81.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $801.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $1,024,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,419 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,726.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $233,683.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,683.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $1,024,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,726.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,121 shares of company stock worth $2,049,043 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

