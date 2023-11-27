Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 3,964 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers comprises approximately 1.4% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 30,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.9% in the second quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.8% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 442,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,839,000 after buying an additional 53,659 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Down 0.5 %

RDVY stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.33. 560,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,664. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $41.98 and a 1 year high of $49.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.66.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Announces Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.2241 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.