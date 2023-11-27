SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by Nia Impact Advisors LLC

Nia Impact Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. SolarEdge Technologies accounts for 1.4% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 8.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $401,000. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 22.7% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 9,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,878,000 after buying an additional 8,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $131.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $215.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

SEDG stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,232,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,180. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.72. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $345.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.26). The company had revenue of $725.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.65 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.13%. As a group, analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.