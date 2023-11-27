Nia Impact Advisors LLC Acquires 1,165 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Iron Mountain accounts for approximately 2.7% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Iron Mountain by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 354,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,765,000 after purchasing an additional 100,699 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. 76.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.8 %

Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.71. 552,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,223. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.81, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.29. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.92 and a fifty-two week high of $64.48.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 273.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $620,753.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $17,467,002. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $2,635,861.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,051.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $620,753.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $17,467,002. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,380 shares of company stock valued at $4,752,594. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.