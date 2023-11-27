Nia Impact Advisors LLC Purchases 4,423 Shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Financial accounts for about 2.4% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Nia Impact Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Amalgamated Financial worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 96.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 1,240.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 77.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Amalgamated Financial stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $20.67. 31,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,163. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $27.33.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.06 million. Analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amalgamated Financial news, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated acquired 68,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.14 per share, with a total value of $1,447,815.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,013,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,409,237.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated purchased 68,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,447,815.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,013,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,409,237.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sean Searby sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $58,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,486.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

