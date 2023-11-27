Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Cooper Haims Advisors LLC

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,600,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,878,198. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.28. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.11.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.