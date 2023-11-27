Nia Impact Advisors LLC Sells 1,042 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Ameresco worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Ameresco by 302.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 2,259.6% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Roth Mkm upgraded Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Ameresco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $145,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,109,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $145,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,109,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $87,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,603.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,700,350 and sold 13,507 shares worth $579,650. 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameresco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMRC traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average of $42.27. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $68.75.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Ameresco had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $335.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.