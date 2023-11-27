Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 100,333 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Harvest Investment Services LLC cut its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,333 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned 0.10% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $8,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 202.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.

NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.72. The company had a trading volume of 777,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,254. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.57. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $59.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.244 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

