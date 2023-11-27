Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,892 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $54,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 6,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 4,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.2% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,281,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MMC traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $200.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,684. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $98.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.77. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.86 and a 1-year high of $201.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

