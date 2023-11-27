Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,257 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Honeywell International worth $70,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.1 %

HON traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $193.29. 996,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,631. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.54. The company has a market cap of $127.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $220.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

