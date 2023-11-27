Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 467,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105,139 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $57,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $980,759,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Prologis by 69,785.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,903,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $969,193,000 after buying an additional 7,892,082 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 12,581.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,760,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth $333,749,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLD traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $112.07. 1,502,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,969,989. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $136.67. The stock has a market cap of $103.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.96.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

PLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

