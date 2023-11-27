Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 30,791 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,188,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,791 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.0% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $172,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $54,391,133,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Robbins Farley raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $152.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,772,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,893,060. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.81. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $159.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $442.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

