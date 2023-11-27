Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Biogen worth $58,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in Biogen by 128.2% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 82.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garda Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $3.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $228.02. 467,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,830. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.86 and a 1 year high of $319.76. The firm has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.71.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIIB. Bank of America cut their price target on Biogen from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Biogen to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Biogen from $266.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $311.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.08.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

